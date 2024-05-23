ADN Technologies to provide Microsoft AI cloud-based solutions in the Bangladesh market

ADN Technologies and Microsoft Bangladesh recently co-hosted an event featuring a product demonstration.

Key participants included AM Ehsan-ul Haque, CEO of ADN Technologies, and Yousup Faruqu, country managing director, Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, along with other senior officials.

The event showcased significant features of its current offerings to esteemed stakeholders, partners, and potential users.

Shahriar Akbar Chowdhury, Vice Chairman of ADN Group, expressed gratitude to all the guests and highlighted the exciting possibilities of future AI advancements in his closing remarks.

To enhance user experience, ADN Technologies shall provide Microsoft AI Cloud-based Solutions for different Industries in the Bangladesh market. ADN Technologies is a Microsoft Partner and Solution Provider; and has over 15 years of hands-on experience in the IT and ICT sectors.