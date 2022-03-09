ADN Group celebrates International Women's Day 2022

ADN Group celebrated 'International Women's Day 2022' at its office in Dhaka on Tuesday (8 March).

The organisation's Chairman Asif Mahmood, along with vice-chairmen Zahir Ahmed, and Shahriar Akbar Chowdhury took part in the event held in this regard, reads a press release issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tech Valley Networks Limited MD Iftekhar Rahman, InGen Technology Ltd COO Shah Rafiul Kabir, ADN Group HR Head Mohammad Shaheed Siddique, and ADN Telecom Ltd COO Md Azharul Huq Chowdhury also attended the programme.

Besides, all the female employees and other high officials of the organisation also participated in the celebrations.

