ADN DigiNet launches ROBOKET Bangladesh's first AI-driven marketing saas platform

ADN DigiNet Limited announces the launch of ROBOKET, Bangladesh's first AI-powered marketing platform designed for local and global clients.

ROBOKET's innovative features revolutionise customer engagement and campaign management.

ROBOKET is a scalable solution that integrates marketing automation, CRM, and data analysis, empowering marketers to focus on growth. "We developed ROBOKET to tackle real-world marketing challenges with AI and Data," said Mr Sohael Reza, Managing Director and CEO of ADN DigiNet Limited. "This platform signifies a major advancement in the marketing landscape in Bangladesh and beyond."

ROBOKET's AI engine automates social media marketing, saving businesses 30-50% of the time previously spent on separate systems while enhancing reach and engagement.

The platform uses advanced AI algorithms for hyper-personalized campaigns, maximising ROI and strengthening customer relationships.

ROBOKET offers seamless CRM and customer support, allowing real-time interaction management and automated follow-ups for improved customer experiences.

With its analytics suite, ROBOKET provides real-time insights, helping businesses optimise strategies. Users can expect a 15-25% reduction in software costs, a 20-40% increase in engagement, and a potential 10-30% boost in conversion rates.