Admissions open at New Horizon Canadian International School

Admissions for the 2023 – 24 school year at New Horizon Canadian International School are open now! Interested parents and guardians can visit the New Horizon campus at 38/2/B, Dilu Road, New Eskaton, Dhaka, and have their offspring admitted to the country's pioneer British Columbia (Canada) accredited school.

The admission form and payment features can be easily accessed online. Admissions in classes from Playgroup to Grade 3 (Playgroup, Nursery, KG, Grade 1-3) must be completed before January 25, 2024. New Horizon is offering an exciting 100% waiver on admission fees to the first 50 students enrolling to learn and grow under its excellent mentors, certified by the British Columbia Ministry of Education's Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB).

The admission procedure shall follow certain simple steps, primarily organizing a parent-child visit, followed by the formal application. Students will also enjoy the opportunity to visit the beautifully designed campus at New Horizon. The Admission Office shall remain open 6 days a week (Saturday – Thursday), from 8 AM to 6 PM. Interested parents are also invited to meet Crystal Zaugg, the Principal, between 8 AM to 3 PM on any Sunday - Thursday, ideally following a pre-application.

New Horizon Canadian International School is an attested British Columbia offshore school in Bangladesh that is maintaining the exact same standard of education and curricula as it is done in Canada. This unique institution aims to enable every child to reach their fullest potential by giving them opportunities to explore with an open mind. The objective at New Horizon is to prepare students to embrace true passions and inspirations, as they grow up to be responsible global citizens.

For more information regarding New Horizon Canadian International School and admission, please visit the official website - https://nhcsbd.com/.