Admission Fest: 100% Waiver on Admission Fees at Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Offering 100% Waivers on admission fees, the admission festival for the summer 2024 session has commenced at the Canadian University of Bangladesh campus. This admission fest will continue from Thursday, 25 April, until 30 April.

During this festival, the Canadian University of Bangladesh is offering a great deal - 100% off on admission fees! Every day, five students will get this offer through a lottery. In Addition, the first three students admitted each day will also get this deal.

Besides, the University is providing scholarships up to 100% based on SSC and HSC exam results, helping deserving students afford their education.

The Admission Fest of the Canadian University of Bangladesh for the summer 2024 session was inaugurated by Professor Dr Gias U Ahsan, Vice Chancellor (IC) and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Canadian University of Bangladesh in a festive manner. The faculty and students, including all staff, attended this event with their pleasant presence.

From various option like Shipping and Maritime Science, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), English, LLB, Media Communication and Journalism for undergraduates. For postgraduates, there are programs like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), and Maritime Transportation and Logistics, Student can take their future path.

The Canadian University of Bangladesh is known for its top-notch education and modern facilities, making learning a great experience.

To apply online, visit University Website or contact 01707070280, 01707070284 (WhatsApp)