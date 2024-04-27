Admission Fest: 100% Waiver on Admission Fees at Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Corporates

Press Release
27 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 12:02 pm

Admission Fest: 100% Waiver on Admission Fees at Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Press Release
27 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 12:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Offering 100% Waivers on admission fees, the admission festival for the summer 2024 session has commenced at the Canadian University of Bangladesh campus. This admission fest will continue from Thursday, 25 April, until 30 April.

During this festival, the Canadian University of Bangladesh is offering a great deal - 100% off on admission fees! Every day, five students will get this offer through a lottery. In Addition, the first three students admitted each day will also get this deal.

Besides, the University is providing scholarships up to 100% based on SSC and HSC exam results, helping deserving students afford their education.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Admission Fest of the Canadian University of Bangladesh for the summer 2024 session was inaugurated by Professor Dr Gias U Ahsan, Vice Chancellor (IC) and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Canadian University of Bangladesh in a festive manner. The faculty and students, including all staff, attended this event with their pleasant presence.

From various option like Shipping and Maritime Science, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), English, LLB, Media Communication and Journalism for undergraduates. For postgraduates, there are programs like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), and Maritime Transportation and Logistics, Student can take their future path. 

The Canadian University of Bangladesh is known for its top-notch education and modern facilities, making learning a great experience.

To apply online, visit University Website or contact 01707070280, 01707070284 (WhatsApp)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

20h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

Mymensingh's betel leaf market is growing

39m | Videos
Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

Eco-friendly fuel from stool!

2h | Videos
When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's dream city of Neom is stuck in financial crisis

3h | Videos