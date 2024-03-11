Admission Fair begins at BUFT

The Admission Fair for the Spring 2024 Semester of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) started at the university's permanent campus premises on 11 March 2024.

Prof. Dr. S.M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of BUFT inaugurated this Program in the presence of the treasurer; registrar; deans; head of the Departments; teachers; officials and students of BUFT, reads a press release.

The Admission Fair will continue from 11-12 March 2024 from 9am to 4pm every day.

Students seeking admission in Spring Semester 2024 will enjoy a 30% discount on admission fees and 10%-100% discount on tuition fee for meritorious students. Attractive gift will be given during the fair. In this Admission Fair students will get valuable information & advice of different career plan from experienced faculty members of BUFT and Career counselor.

For more information, please contact the BUFT (Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka 1230). Helpline: 01810063355 Phone- 09606808080, 09606950535

