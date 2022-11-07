Adil Chowdhury becomes President, MD of Bank Asia

Adil Chowdhury has been appointed as President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd recently.

Prior to the position, Chowdhury was the President & Managing Director, current charge, of the bank since August 2022.

He joined Bank Asia as Deputy Managing Director in August 2020. Later, he was promoted as Additional Managing Director with more responsibilities for supervising the Global Banking Sector, Special Asset Management Division and Global Subsidiary of the bank.

Global banking includes International Division, Offshore Banking Operation, Foreign Remittances, Central Trade Service Unit and Treasury Back Office.

Adil Chowdhury has over two decades of successful banking experience with nearly 15 years of international exposure, most recently serving as a director of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Canada) in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He adds his global banking, group treasury, regulatory laws and comprehensive enterprise-wide operations experiences to Bank Asia, reads a press release.

He embarked on his professional journey as Deputy Manager in Credit Agricole Indosuez, Dhaka in 1995.

After serving there for more than three years, he joined American Express Bank at the Dhaka office.

In 1999, Chowdhury joined as Head of Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia (Dhaka), where he set up the treasury department and ensured best corporate governance and practices.

In 2001, he was relocated to The Bank of Nova Scotia in Hong Kong where he was responsible for business development and strategic planning that covered financial institutions for 13 countries in Asia.

He was promoted as Director, International Funding under Group Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia, Singapore, in January 2011, where his mandate covered Asia Pacific Region and Middle East North Africa, managing a portfolio of $9 billion while serving central banks and government investment agencies.

In 1990, Adil Chowdhury was selected as one of the most outstanding international students in American universities and colleges based on academic achievements and was awarded "Who's Who Student Certificate of Merit", the release adds.

He has a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in VLSI Design from University of Texas at Austin, US and an MBA Degree from Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, Canada.

Chowdhury holds several International Financial Markets Regulatory & Practices (FMRP) certifications from different countries and regions.