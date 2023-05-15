ADFIAP's 46th annual meetings in Almaty: Spotlight on sustainable infrastructure, DFIs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 46th annual meetings of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) started on Monday (15 May) 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and will continue till Tuesday (16 May).

Mominul Islam, vice chairman of ADFIAP and the MD and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, addressed the occasion with his welcome remarks, reads a press release.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan K Zhamaubayev attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while the Almaty city Mayor Erbolat Dossoayev along with top executives of regional development banks were present.

A total of 250 CEOs and board members from 40 countries of the Asia-Pacific are participating in this year's AGM and conference. 

The theme of this year's meetings is "DFIs and Sustainable Infrastructure: Operating Models and Methods."

The conference is focusing on the role and impact of DFIs on sustainable infrastructure in Asia and the Pacific.

The 94th Board of Directors Meeting and 26th general assembly meeting will also take place during this conference. 

Momimul Islam also presented a keynote on "Digital Infrastructure" on the opening day of the conference.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is hosting this year's meeting. IPDC Finance is a proud member of this prestigious association of the development financial institutions of Asia and the Pacific countries.

 

