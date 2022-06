Adeffi Limited, parent company of Sticker Driver, has raised $200,000 in pre-seed funding.

The fresh capital will accelerate growth of the vehicle advertisement product (Sticker Driver) nationwide, and also enable new vertical launches, says a press release.

Currently, Adeffi is working in 3 major areas which are Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet, and plans to expand throughout all parts of Bangladesh.