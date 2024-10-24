Adamjee Cantonment College bags championship in Inter-Cantonment School and College parliamentary debate

Adamjee Cantonment College bags championship in Inter-Cantonment School and College parliamentary debate

Adamjee Cantonment College claimed the championship by defeating Jalalabad Cantonment English School and College in the final round of the Inter-Cantonment Public and English Medium Parliamentary Debate Competition-2024, held today (24 October) at the Chattogram Cantonment English School and College (CESC) auditorium.

 A total of 11 schools and 12 colleges participated in the competition. In the school section, Morning Glory School & College emerged as the champion, while Dhaka Cantonment Girls' Public School and College was the runner-up, reads a press release. 

 Brigadier General Rezaul Karim, Station Commander of Chattogram Station Headquarters in the Bangladesh Army, attended the event as the chief guest. CESC Chairman Colonel Rooslan Ur Rahaman, Principal Lt Col Romana Zaman, Principal of CCPC Col Mojibul Hoque Shikdar, and Major Md Sharifuzzaman, along with other principals, teachers, judges, and students, were also present during the prize-giving ceremony.

 Addressing the event, Brigadier General Rezaul Karim said, "The competition has been a remarkable display of intellect and passion. You have showcased not only your debating skills but also the courage to express your ideas with definite persuasion."

 He added, "This debate competition has reaffirmed the importance of dialogue in our society. We've seen how a well-articulated argument can illuminate issues, inspire thought, and foster understanding. Each debate is a testament to the hard work you put in, the research you conduct, and the hours you spend refining your craft."

Commending the dedication and resilience of all participants, Brigadier General Rezaul Karim continued, "Winners have been announced today, but I believe that every participant here is a champion. Each of you has taken a significant step toward becoming informed, engaged citizens. The skills you have developed will serve you well in whatever path you choose, whether in academics, your career, or your community."

He urged the debaters to carry the spirit beyond this competition: "Engage in conversations, challenge ideas, and continue to learn from one another. By doing so, you can contribute to a more understanding and cohesive society."

The event concluded with the distribution of trophies to the champion and runner-up teams.

 

