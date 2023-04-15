AD-IQ: Revolutionising outdoor advertising in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 03:37 pm

Related News

AD-IQ: Revolutionising outdoor advertising in Bangladesh

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In today's competitive market, brands are seeking innovative ways to stay ahead of the competition. AD-IQ is the first transparent outdoor advertising platform in Bangladesh, offering a simple concept of Point of Purchase (POP) advertising. It's Designed to keep your brand on the top of consumers' minds by strategically placing screens at the entrance of retail stores, to grab the attention of customers and passersby, reads a press release. 

AD-IQ is the last leg of a well-executed 360-degree marketing strategy, influencing impulse buying decisions at purchase points by showcasing product advertisements through distributed billboards networks in retail stores.

As almost 98% of product sales occur in the retail market, AD-IQ allows for maximum brand visibility among consumers. In a survey conducted by the POP Advertising Institute, nearly 90% of consumers noticed POP advertisements, and 50% said it impacted their purchase decision. AD-IQ creates brand recall just before and during consumer purchases, ensuring the brand stays top of mind.

Currently covering 39% of Dhaka's population, with more than 175 retail shops across 35 busy areas of Megacity Dhaka, AD-IQ is an easy-to-operate software-based system that allows brand managers to post and track ads (ad play minutes, frequency of ad repetition, active screen) and much more without any extra hassle. Real-time creatives can be remotely changed anytime, anywhere, making it an efficient and effective advertising platform.

Renowned brands such as TEER, Bengal Classic Tea, Sun, Natural and Jibon Drinking Water have already benefited from AD-IQ's innovative platform. Rubaiet Ahamed, Brand Manager of City Group expressed his satisfaction with AD-IQ's services by saying "AD-IQ's strategic placement of point-of-purchase (POP) advertising has yielded remarkable results for our company, as evidenced by a significant uptick in customer engagement and brand recognition. By leveraging marketing psychology, our brand is now on consumer's top-of-the-mind when they are most likely to make a purchase, they're shopping in-store or simply passing by our outlets."

AD-IQ minimizes brand managers' pain points by offering advanced facilities, making it an easy and efficient platform to deliver maximum effectiveness. It revalorizes the concept of POP advertising, creating lasting brand recall through its transparent outdoor advertising platform.

AD-IQ / advertisement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

Fire in the market: Is it just ignorance?

34m | TBS Today
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

1h | TBS Insight
It's best to hold good stocks over years

It's best to hold good stocks over years

1h | TBS Markets
Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

Initiative to take Muslin to new hights

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away