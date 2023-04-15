AD-IQ: Revolutionising outdoor advertising in Bangladesh

In today's competitive market, brands are seeking innovative ways to stay ahead of the competition. AD-IQ is the first transparent outdoor advertising platform in Bangladesh, offering a simple concept of Point of Purchase (POP) advertising. It's Designed to keep your brand on the top of consumers' minds by strategically placing screens at the entrance of retail stores, to grab the attention of customers and passersby, reads a press release.

AD-IQ is the last leg of a well-executed 360-degree marketing strategy, influencing impulse buying decisions at purchase points by showcasing product advertisements through distributed billboards networks in retail stores.

As almost 98% of product sales occur in the retail market, AD-IQ allows for maximum brand visibility among consumers. In a survey conducted by the POP Advertising Institute, nearly 90% of consumers noticed POP advertisements, and 50% said it impacted their purchase decision. AD-IQ creates brand recall just before and during consumer purchases, ensuring the brand stays top of mind.

Currently covering 39% of Dhaka's population, with more than 175 retail shops across 35 busy areas of Megacity Dhaka, AD-IQ is an easy-to-operate software-based system that allows brand managers to post and track ads (ad play minutes, frequency of ad repetition, active screen) and much more without any extra hassle. Real-time creatives can be remotely changed anytime, anywhere, making it an efficient and effective advertising platform.

Renowned brands such as TEER, Bengal Classic Tea, Sun, Natural and Jibon Drinking Water have already benefited from AD-IQ's innovative platform. Rubaiet Ahamed, Brand Manager of City Group expressed his satisfaction with AD-IQ's services by saying "AD-IQ's strategic placement of point-of-purchase (POP) advertising has yielded remarkable results for our company, as evidenced by a significant uptick in customer engagement and brand recognition. By leveraging marketing psychology, our brand is now on consumer's top-of-the-mind when they are most likely to make a purchase, they're shopping in-store or simply passing by our outlets."

AD-IQ minimizes brand managers' pain points by offering advanced facilities, making it an easy and efficient platform to deliver maximum effectiveness. It revalorizes the concept of POP advertising, creating lasting brand recall through its transparent outdoor advertising platform.