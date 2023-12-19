Acme Consumer Products Ltd acquires Roots Food & Beverage Ltd

Acme Consumer Products Ltd, belonging to the esteemed Acme Group successfully finished acquiring Roots Food & Beverage Ltd.

Meghna Bank PLC Structure Finance Team acted as the sole transaction & deal advisor for the seamless acquisition deal, reads a press release.

Acme Consumer Products Ltd specializes in Acme branded premium drinking water, juice, ketchup and other FMCG items. Under the acquisition deal, Acme Consumer will be expanding its operations in the manufacture of its mango juice items and packaging of water and spices.

'Meghna Bank Structured Finance Unit aims to complete more such innovative structuring to facilitate the ever-evolving dynamics of the local corporate segment. Facilitating this deal has added another milestone in our commitment to driving financial excellence and strategic growth,' said Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director, of Meghna Bank PLC.