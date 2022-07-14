ACI terminates joint venture agreement with Dabur

Logo of ACI and Dabur

ACI Limited has decided to terminate the joint venture agreement with India-based Dabur International, which was signed in 2003.

Under the agreement, the two companies formed Asian Consumer Care Private Limited for selling Dabur's products across the country.

Dabur holds a 76% stake in the Asian Consumer, whereas ACI has 24%.

As per ACI board's decision, it will sell its stake from the Asian Consumer at Tk60 crore.

The board also decided that the amount will be used for business expansion.

According to the ACI website, in FY2019-20 segments like toothpaste, shampoo, and homecare has seen rapid growth.

Due to regional complexities and strong competitive market dynamics, Asian Consumer's revenue declined by 13.2% in FY 2019-20.