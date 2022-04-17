ACI supplies 180 Yanmar Harvesters in Haor-based districts

ACI Motors, in a bid to help farmers with Boro harvesting amidst flash floods, has supplied over 180 Yanmar Harvesters in Haor-based districts.

A programme was organised on the occasion of distributing Yanmar Harvesters among the farmers on 16 April at Hasannagar, Sunamganj Sadar, said a press release.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present as the chief guest while the event was presided over by Md Sayedul Islam, secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

Md Benojir Alam, director general, Department of Agriculture Extension, was also present along with parliament members of Sunamganj.

To ensure the on-time service of the Yanmar harvesters, ACI Motors deployed additional engineers and technicians in the Haor areas.

Besides, a Yanmar Service Centre has been established in the Haor area. To expedite the service process, two Yanmar Service vans have been deployed.