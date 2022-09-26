ACI signs MoU with PSTU for biochar technology

Advance Chemical Industries Ltd (ACI) has signed an MoU with Pathuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) for biochar technology.

An event was held in this regard at the conference room of the PSTU vice chancellor (VC) on Sunday (25 September), reads an official press release.

Under this agreement, PSTU will hand over the biochar production technology to ACI Fertiliser for commercial production.

ACI will provide access to their factory for the production of biochar-enriched fertiliser and carry out trials in their own research and development field and establish demonstrations in farmers' fields.

Moreover, PSTU will transfer "Biochar Enriched Fertiliser Technology" to Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI).

ACI will take up Biochar Enriched Fertiliser Technology for production and marketing -- out to the farmers of the country.

Business Director of ACI Fertiliser Bashir Ahmed and PSTU Registrar Dr Muhmmad Kamrul Islam signed on behalf of their organisation in the presence of VC Professor Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanta.

Along with other distinguished participants, Director of Training and Research Professor Abul Kashem Chowdhury, Dean of Post Graduation Study Professor Fazlul Haque inventor and researcher of the Biochar technology Professor Dr Shamim Mia and Kbd Jahidul Islam Kham from Product Development of ACI attended this agreement signing ceremony.

Biochar is defined as carbonised biomass obtained from sustainable sources and sequestered in soils to sustainably enhance their agricultural and environmental value under present and future management.

Soil degradation is a major concern in agriculture globally. To address this burgeoning problem, researchers suggested applying biochar to degraded soils in order to enhance its quality.

Some of the ways that biochar may help improve soil quality include – enhancing soil structure, increasing water retention and aggregation, decreasing acidity, reducing nitrous oxide emissions, improving porosity, regulating nitrogen leaching, improving electrical conductivity, and improving microbial properties.