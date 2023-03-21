ACI Pure Flour in search of the best in baking through “Bake It Best”

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 04:49 pm

Related News

ACI Pure Flour in search of the best in baking through “Bake It Best”

Press Release
21 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 04:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The baking industry of Bangladesh has been on a thriving ride with the uprise of the home bakers.

In order to encourage and acknowledge the baking enthusiasts of the country, ACI Pure Flour has commenced the journey of creating the largest baking platform and community, reads a press release.

As a part of this initiative, ACI Pure Flour has launched the ongoing national baking competition "Bake It Best" which is the first ever baking competition of the country. 

The competition started its journey on 31 January. More than 1000 participants took part in this competition by registering online with their baked dishes. 50 participants were selected for the semi-final round based on online submissions. In the semi-final round, the semifinalists were present with their baked food for live tasting and from that 10 participants have been chosen as finalists.

They will take part in live baking in Dhaka and make their best dish in the presence of renowned chefs from 5 star hotels – chef Mohammad Abu Taleb and chef Asaduzzaman Noor.

The winner of the competition will receive Tk1,00,000 as the prize money and the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will receive Tk50,000 and Tk30,000 respectively. The final round of the competition will be held on 21 March at the headquarters of International Training Institute of Culinary Arts (ITICA).

ACI / flour / baking ingredients

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

5h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

6h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

6m | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

1h | TBS SPORTS
Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

5h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max