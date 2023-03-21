ACI Pure Flour in search of the best in baking through “Bake It Best”

The baking industry of Bangladesh has been on a thriving ride with the uprise of the home bakers.

In order to encourage and acknowledge the baking enthusiasts of the country, ACI Pure Flour has commenced the journey of creating the largest baking platform and community, reads a press release.

As a part of this initiative, ACI Pure Flour has launched the ongoing national baking competition "Bake It Best" which is the first ever baking competition of the country.

The competition started its journey on 31 January. More than 1000 participants took part in this competition by registering online with their baked dishes. 50 participants were selected for the semi-final round based on online submissions. In the semi-final round, the semifinalists were present with their baked food for live tasting and from that 10 participants have been chosen as finalists.

They will take part in live baking in Dhaka and make their best dish in the presence of renowned chefs from 5 star hotels – chef Mohammad Abu Taleb and chef Asaduzzaman Noor.

The winner of the competition will receive Tk1,00,000 as the prize money and the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will receive Tk50,000 and Tk30,000 respectively. The final round of the competition will be held on 21 March at the headquarters of International Training Institute of Culinary Arts (ITICA).