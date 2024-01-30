ACI Pure Flour organizes 'Bake It Best Season 2' in search of the baking expert

30 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
ACI Pure Flour organizes 'Bake It Best Season 2' in search of the baking expert

Photo: Courtesy
ACI Pure Flour has launched the second season of the national baking competition "Bake It Best". 

ACI Pure Flour initiated the first season of this competition last year to encourage and acknowledge baking enthusiasts and their love for baking, reads a press release. 

The competition will take place in three rounds. Anyone can participate in the first round of the competition by registering online and submitting the pictures and baking process of their baked dishes. Based on the online submissions, 60 participants will be selected for the semi-final round.  

A workshop will be arranged for the 60 semi-finalists under the supervision of expert pastry chefs of the country. Then the semifinalists have to be present in the specific venue with their baked food in their respective divisions. 12 participants will be chosen as finalists who will take part in live baking in Dhaka in the presence of renowned pastry chefs of the country. The champion of the competition will receive BDT 1,00,000 as the prize money and the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will receive BDT 50,000 and BDT 30,000 respectively. 

The campaign was inaugurated with a press conference held at ACI Centre with the presence of Faria Yasmin, business director of ACI Foods & Commodity Brands, Moinur Rahman, business manager of ACI Pure Flour Limited and other senior officials. The judges of the competition – renowned chef Asaduzzaman Noor and chef Mohammad Imtiaz Faisal were also present at the press conference.

People anywhere in the country can visit the website - http://acibakeitbest.com/ to know the details and participate in the competition. Online registration of the competition will start from 30 January 2024 and end on 8 February 2024.

