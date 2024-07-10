ACI Pharma Business holds Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2024-25

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:54 am

ACI Pharma Business holds Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2024-25

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Pharma Business held "Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2024-25" at Cox's Bazar where Sales and Marketing personnel from across the Bangladesh were present at the program.

Program started with individual business session highlighting individual business challenges & ways to overcome. Then M Mohibuz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO, ACI Healthcare Ltd. signified the successful achievements of 2023-2024.

Arif Dowla, Group Managing Director of ACI Limited, expressed heartiest thanks to all the concerns related to the success of Pharma Business for their excellent achievement in 2023-2024 and reaffirmed ACI Pharma Business is contributing relentlessly in improving the quality of life of the people of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Muhsin Mia, Director, Marketing Operations, provided strategic guidelines for addressing the challenges of business expansion and achieving set targets for the upcoming year 2024-2025.

Best performers of 2023-24 were rewarded for their excellent achievement and contribution. Presentations, interactive sessions, cultural program & raffle draw marked the conclusion of the event.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

17h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

6h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

4h | Videos
Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

3h | Videos