ACI Pharma Business holds Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2024-25

ACI Pharma Business held "Annual Marketing & Sales Conference 2024-25" at Cox's Bazar where Sales and Marketing personnel from across the Bangladesh were present at the program.

Program started with individual business session highlighting individual business challenges & ways to overcome. Then M Mohibuz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO, ACI Healthcare Ltd. signified the successful achievements of 2023-2024.

Arif Dowla, Group Managing Director of ACI Limited, expressed heartiest thanks to all the concerns related to the success of Pharma Business for their excellent achievement in 2023-2024 and reaffirmed ACI Pharma Business is contributing relentlessly in improving the quality of life of the people of Bangladesh.

Md Muhsin Mia, Director, Marketing Operations, provided strategic guidelines for addressing the challenges of business expansion and achieving set targets for the upcoming year 2024-2025.

Best performers of 2023-24 were rewarded for their excellent achievement and contribution. Presentations, interactive sessions, cultural program & raffle draw marked the conclusion of the event.