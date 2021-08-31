ACI Motors to work on popularizing Agri-Mechanization among the Youth

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 11:03 am

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Appropriate Scale Mechanization Innovation Hub (ASMIH) recently established a knowledge-based platform called "Smart Agro-Technology Innovation Youth Network" or "SAIYN" in May 2021 under the Department of Farm Power and Machinery to spread modern agricultural machinery and technology ideas among the youth. 

SAIYN is a youth organization based on the concepts of the University of Illinois called 4H, which represents Head, Heart, Hand, and Health, said a press release. 

To encourage young people to innovate modern agricultural machinery and technology, the SAIYN Platform will enhance the skills of young people around the world by building friendly communication so that they can build a hunger and poverty-free, happy and prosperous green world through their creative innovations. 

In addition to the Bangladesh Agricultural University, there are seven other universities- Hajee Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology, Sylhet Agricultural University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Islamic University of Technology, Khulna Agricultural University, and Jashore University of Science and Technology are involved.
 
The virtual inauguration of SAIYN started on 26 August with the theme "Think great, do great, innovate for green planet". 

ASMIH-Bangladesh Project Director and Prof of the Department of Farm Power and Machinery Dr Md Monjurul Alam gave his welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony. 

The event was attended by the Director of the Appropriate Scale Mechanization Consortium (ASMC) Dr Prasanta K. Kalita, Student Affairs Adviser AKM Zakir Hossain from the Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangladesh Agricultural University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Lutful Hasan was present as the chief patron of the program. 

Associate director of ASMIH-Bangladesh project and Prof of the Department of Farm Power and Machinery Dr Chayan Kumer Saha describe the reasons behind the establishment of the newly formed "Smart Agro-Technology Innovation Youth Network (SAIYN)". 

At the end of the introductory session, the Ambassador (Chief Coordinator), Advisors, and Mentors of SAIYN gave their welcome speech.  Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors Ltd. delivered his speech as National Advisor of SAIYN. Subrata Ranjan Das was especially praised for his valuable speech on that occasion and he also said that ACI Motors will work together with different Universities to popularize agriculture mechanization among the youth.
 
 

