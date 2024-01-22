ACI Motors starts Yamaha FZ-X delivery campaign in a festive event

Corporates

Press Release
22 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 02:04 pm

ACI Motors starts Yamaha FZ-X delivery campaign in a festive event

Press Release
22 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 02:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. 

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. There are more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points across the country, reads a press release.  

In 2022, ACI Motors launched the Yamaha FZ-X motorcycle. The bike gained huge popularity at the beginning of its marketing and its demand is increasing daily.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After that, ACI Motors announced it to bring another new colour of the bike to the market by changing the price in November 2023. Since then the demand for the bike has increased rapidly. Keeping in mind the demand and fascination of the customers for the bike, this much-awaited bike was handed over to hundreds of customers at the BG Press ground, Dhaka on 21 January 2024. 

Enthusiasm and enthusiasm can be seen among the customers who came to the event. Simultaneously, FZ-X distribution activities were held at all Yamaha showrooms across the country.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present on the occasion.
 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

2h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

3h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

19h | Videos