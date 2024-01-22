ACI Motors starts Yamaha FZ-X delivery campaign in a festive event

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. There are more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points across the country, reads a press release.

In 2022, ACI Motors launched the Yamaha FZ-X motorcycle. The bike gained huge popularity at the beginning of its marketing and its demand is increasing daily.

After that, ACI Motors announced it to bring another new colour of the bike to the market by changing the price in November 2023. Since then the demand for the bike has increased rapidly. Keeping in mind the demand and fascination of the customers for the bike, this much-awaited bike was handed over to hundreds of customers at the BG Press ground, Dhaka on 21 January 2024.

Enthusiasm and enthusiasm can be seen among the customers who came to the event. Simultaneously, FZ-X distribution activities were held at all Yamaha showrooms across the country.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present on the occasion.

