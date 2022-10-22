ACI Motors participates in PowerGen Expo 2022 at ICCB

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 02:08 pm

ACI Motors participates in PowerGen Expo 2022 at ICCB

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 02:08 pm
ACI Motors participates in PowerGen Expo 2022 at ICCB

ACI Power Solutions have installed about 1000 diesel and petrol generators in the last few years.

Now they claim to have the capacity to provide a complete power solution to the public and private sectors of Bangladesh.

Currently, the company is providing diesel and petrol-based power solutions from British manufacturer YORPOWER, Spanish manufacturer HIMOINSA owned by Japanese YANMAR group and petrol-based single phase solutions from Japanese leading brand YAMAHA.

The bigger generator capacity ranges are from 13KVA -3000 kVA and the smaller one's petrol-based ranges from 1KVA-10 KVA.

These generators have an almost low noise operation which allows someone to have even a phone conversation near it, as claimed by ACI.

As some of the project sites are highly sensitive KPI projects the generators need to be as low sound as possible. Dhaka and Chittagong are the top commercial hubs of the country and these two cities already have a high sound pollution index.

Dhaka has the highest noise pollution in the world according to "Annual Frontier Report, 2022". Opting for low-noise generators means less disruption to sound levels. Also, the generator brands ACI Motors is dealing with are highly technology-friendly and fuel efficient which is a core requirement on the present scenario.

Currently, the power backup in our National Parliament is also managed by ACI Motors with British-origin YORPOWER Diesel Generators. Besides brand warranty ACI Motors also offers 24 months service warranty which means six to twelve months extra service coverage than what the others are offering. The regular lifetime of these generators are 20 years at least. If Periodic Service, Minor and major overhauling are maintained properly then these generators can run even more than 20 years.

The three brand lineups being imported by ACI Motors falls into the premium category. Thus, they have an industry-standard power rating making them highly fuel efficient. Due to this fuel efficiency and performance, ACI Power Solution Business has become a trusted name for Healthcare Sector in Bangladesh. More than 40 Medical Colleges, COVID ICU Hospitals, and Diagnostic Centers all over Bangladesh have backup power provided by ACI Motors. For reference, BSMMU, NITOR, NICVD, National Eye Hospital, ENT Hospital and many more are powered by ACI Motors Generators. Also, the spacious canopy features offer user's smooth operation of Generators with keeping door closed. 

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors Ltd, said, "A significant portion of these Generators have been installed in the Govt. owned KPI Projects like Bar Council, High Court, Foreign Affairs Ministry HQ, BSCIC HQ and many more."

Customer service of these generators is maintained and monitored through a mobile app. Customers can call or raise a ticket in this app about their generator issue and ACI Motors team will respond to them accordingly. Using the mobile app to maintain service schedule reduces paperwork and increases efficiency. This Generator Service mobile app "PowerEx" is first of its kind in the local generator industry of Bangladesh. Apart from this we also have a highly trained technical team who can support any service requirements from customers regarding Diesel Generator. 

ACI Motors also supplies British Generators in Dhaka Metro rail Project is also using backup Generators from ACI Motors. Thirteen stations of the Metro Rail Project have been equipped with Diesel Generator from ACI Motors.

Now, ACI Motors is participating in the SAVOR Expo Power GEN 2022. At this Expo, they are displaying all their 3 generator brands YorPower, Himoinsa, and Yamaha. Customers can win Dhaka-Coxsbaxar-Dhaka return Air Ticket if anyone purchases Yamaha generator from this Exhibition.

ACI Power Solutions has made Reliability as their Synonym in the Generator Industry of Bangladesh. Satisfactory completion of projects and stable customer service has allowed them to be in the industry with very well reputation.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article

ACI Motors / generator

