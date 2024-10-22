ACI Motors launches three new models of CEAT brand tyre

ACI Motors Limited, the leading business organisation in the country's automobile industry, has brought three new models of CEAT brand tyres to the Bangladesh market. ACI Motors Limited is Bangladesh's official distributor of world-famous CEAT brand tyres.

Keeping in mind the market demand, ACI Motors Ltd. has brought 295/80R22.5 size Ceat Winmile X3R for buses, 140/70-17 size Ceat Grip X5 for motorcycles and 4.00-8 size CEAT Buland series tyres for CNG autorickshaws in the country. These were inaugurated at the GEC Convention Center in Chattogram. Mr Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors, and Mr Shamsuzzaman, Business Manager of ACI Motors, were present at the opening ceremony.

From now on, these three new tyre models will be available at all CEAT dealers and retail points across the country.