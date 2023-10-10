ACI Motors launches special black edition of Sonalika Tractor

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To celebrate the milestone of 25,000 agricultural entrepreneurs, ACI Motors inaugurated the Special Black Edition of Sonalika Tractor recently at the Seagull Hotel in Cox's Bazar.

Dr FH Ansarey, managing director of ACI Motors, was present and inaugurated the event. Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director, and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the event.

One third of the country's land is cultivated with Sonalika tractors at present. This new special edition will play a vital role in creating more new agricultural entrepreneurs in the country.

