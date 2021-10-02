ACI Motors launched ‘Nolan’, ‘X-Lite’ helmets 

Corporates

TBS Report 
02 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 04:02 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

ACI Motors has launched world renowned motorcycle helmet brands Nolan and X-Lite as their sole distributor in Bangladesh. 

ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das announced the official launching at a function at the company's head office in Tejgaon in Dhaka on Friday. 

The Nolan and X-Lite brand helmets, founded in 1972, are used by many riders in the Moto GP, the world championship for motorcycle racing. 

Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das said ACI Motors has been working on the safety of motorcyclists in Bangladesh from the very beginning. 

"In a continuation of this, ACI recently introduced Nolan and X-Lite premium helmets for the customers to protect the bikers," he added. 

The helmets are equipped with state-of-the-art features - emergency check pad removal system, liner positioning control, pin lock with double visor, micro lock 2, magnetic visor assembly and air booster system. 

Rotational impact tests have proven that road safety has ensured up to 50 per cent head protection of head as ACI Motors claimed it the highest in the respective category. 

The helmet brands have received safety certification from the United States, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia, as well as a 4-star sharp rating from the UK government. 

ACI Motors is the authorised maker and distributor of Yamaha Motorcycles in Bangladesh.

Comments

