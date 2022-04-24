ACI Motors introduces brand new Foton ambulance in Bangladesh

ACI Motors has introduced a brand new ambulance from Foton International in Bangladesh. The ambulance is imported with fully factory fitted accessories.

The ambulance has unique features for ensuring both patient and driver comfort; which are not available in locally modified ambulances, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The ambulance has a high roof for easier patient handling and a narrow body for easy manoeuvring; along with a separate cabin for driver and patient for both their safety.

For patient comfort, the patient cabin of the ambulance has a foldable stretcher which can be easily handled by a single person only and an additional portable stretcher, all-around vents for central air conditioning, a built-in oxygen cylinder, a cabinet for medicine and first aid box, a separate channel for saline passing, spacious seats for attendant and doctor etc.

The driver cabin comprises a proper air-conditioning system, high-tech dashboard, power steering, adjustable seats, auto window and door lock, audio system with attached ambulance siren etc.

For the safety of the driver and patient, the ambulance has anti-lock braking technology. The ambulance uses ISUZU technology 2771 CC diesel engine; which ensures better fuel efficiency. ACI Motors will be providing 3 years service facility with six free services for this ambulance through their nationwide service network.

On 21 April 2022, Managing Director of ACI Limited Dr Arif Dowla visited the ambulance in ACI Motors' corporate headquarter, ACI Centre in Dhaka.

Along with him, Managing Director and CEO of ACI Motors Dr FH Ansarey, Executive Director, Finance and Planning Pradip Kar Chowdhury and Executive Director of ACI Motors Subrata Ranjan Das were present with other top officials of ACI Limited.

The visitors expressed their satisfaction observing the unique features of the ambulance and hoped that this type of high tech ambulance will create enormous value in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.