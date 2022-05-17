ACI Motors handovers FOTON ambulance to SONGJOG

SONGJOG, a non-profit organisation, purchased a brand-new Foton ambulance from ACI Motors, the sole distributor of the brand in Bangladesh.

ACI Limited on Monday organised a handover ceremony in the head office of ACI Limited, ACI Centre in the capital's Tejgaon area, reads a press release.

Managing Director of ACI Limited Dr Arif Dowla was present as the chief guest and shared his valuable thoughts regarding Foton Ambulance and how it can become a life savior for the people.

Along with him, ACI Motors Managing Director Dr FH Ansarey and Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das were present with other higher officials of ACI Limited.

SONGJOG expressed their satisfaction observing the unique features of the ambulance and hoped that this type of brand-new ambulance can create enormous value in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh.

