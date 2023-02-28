ACI launches 2 apps to advance Bangladesh towards digital education

Corporates

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

ACI launches 2 apps to advance Bangladesh towards digital education

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Limited has brought two new digital educational apps "Medhabir Supernova" and "Kids Brain Builder". 

The two apps were launched in an inauguration ceremony on 27 February at the ACI Centre Auditorium. 

Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Ministry of Education, was present as the chief guest while State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, attended the event online as the special guest. 

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of ACI Limited; Dr Arif Dowla, managing director of ACI Limited; officers and employees of various departments, various media workers and invited distinguished guests were also present in the ceremony.

Dipu Moni said, "Children can learn many things by themselves if they get a chance to learn spontaneously. Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder apps will make learning easier for children and make them curious about learning." 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "In this digital era, the world of knowing and learning should be simple, joyful and as wide as the outer space. I believe, only through such an extraordinary combination of education and technology, the future Bangladesh and the young generation will move towards the fulfilment of the dream of digital Bangladesh."

Arif Dowla said, "ACI wants to participate in developing the talent and learning ability of the children. We want to combine the power of the internet with creative learning methods to make knowledge more accessible and allow imaginative problem - solving skills to develop. It would be our dream to reach children from both the urban towns to the remotest villages to learn difficult concepts of science with clear animation and examples."

Project leader Md Moniruzzaman said, "Through this app, students will be able to study and solve their problems by themselves. We want our children to represent Bangladesh to the whole world with their unique talent and individuality."

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno, thanked everyone in the closing speech and said, 'Let's all guide our children in the path to the bright future for building a smart Bangladesh of tomorrow.'

Shusmita Anis, managing director of ACI Formulations Limited, was also present at the event.

Both Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder Android apps can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

ACI / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

3h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

1h | Habitat
At the university level, visually impaired students face problems due to a lack of braille books. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A shot in the dark

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

16h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion