ACI launches 2 apps to advance Bangladesh towards digital education

ACI Limited has brought two new digital educational apps "Medhabir Supernova" and "Kids Brain Builder".

The two apps were launched in an inauguration ceremony on 27 February at the ACI Centre Auditorium.

Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Ministry of Education, was present as the chief guest while State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, attended the event online as the special guest.

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of ACI Limited; Dr Arif Dowla, managing director of ACI Limited; officers and employees of various departments, various media workers and invited distinguished guests were also present in the ceremony.

Dipu Moni said, "Children can learn many things by themselves if they get a chance to learn spontaneously. Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder apps will make learning easier for children and make them curious about learning."

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "In this digital era, the world of knowing and learning should be simple, joyful and as wide as the outer space. I believe, only through such an extraordinary combination of education and technology, the future Bangladesh and the young generation will move towards the fulfilment of the dream of digital Bangladesh."

Arif Dowla said, "ACI wants to participate in developing the talent and learning ability of the children. We want to combine the power of the internet with creative learning methods to make knowledge more accessible and allow imaginative problem - solving skills to develop. It would be our dream to reach children from both the urban towns to the remotest villages to learn difficult concepts of science with clear animation and examples."

Project leader Md Moniruzzaman said, "Through this app, students will be able to study and solve their problems by themselves. We want our children to represent Bangladesh to the whole world with their unique talent and individuality."

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Executive Director of Shwapno, thanked everyone in the closing speech and said, 'Let's all guide our children in the path to the bright future for building a smart Bangladesh of tomorrow.'

Shusmita Anis, managing director of ACI Formulations Limited, was also present at the event.

Both Medhabir Supernova and Kids Brain Builder Android apps can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.