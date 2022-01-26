ACI to launch Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 07:40 pm

The antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients

Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited has announced the launching of Paxlovidtm, Pfizer's oral antiviral medication for Covid-19 treatment.

ACI will market the drug under the brand name Nevirax, read a press release. 

The Directorate General of Drug Administration granted emergency use authorisation for the drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients including adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Earlier on 22 December, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) granted emergency use authorisation to the drug as the first approved oral therapy for Covid-19 treatment.

The antiviral pill showed almost 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggested that the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The drug is co-packaged with Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets. Nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 enzyme to stop the virus from replicating, and Ritonavir slows down Nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

The treatment is given as two tablets of Nirmatrelvir and one tablet of Ritonavir together twice a day for five days.

Nevirax is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

Earlier, Beximco, Eskayef, and Incepta, three leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, had separately launched Paxlovid. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited marketed the drug under the brand name of Bexovid, while Eskayef marketed it as Paxovir and Incepta as Jupitavir.

