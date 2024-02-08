ACI Foods Limited introduces fortified cupcake range under 'Fun Super Champ' brand name

ACI Foods Limited, a subsidiary of ACI Limited, proudly announces the launch of the first-ever fortified cupcake range under its renowned Fun Snacks brand.

The event, held at the ACI Center in Tejgaon, Dhaka, marked a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing nutritious and delicious food for consumers, reads a press release.

The Fun Super Champ fortified cupcake range boasts five delectable variants: butter, malaikheer, muffin, chocolate custard, and pineapple. Each of these cupcakes is not only a delightful treat but also enriched with the goodness of milk and eggs.

Moreover, they are fortified with essential nutrients, including Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Iron, enhancing their daily nutritional value for the well-being of consumers. The launch event was graced by distinguished individuals, including prominent writer and journalist Anisul Hoque and Munir Hasan, Head of Digital Transformation at Prothom Alo. Both esteemed guests delivered insightful speeches, emphasizing the significance of innovation and nutrition in the food industry.

The Business Director of ACI Food and Commodity Brands Faria Yasmin addressed the crucial aspect of child nutrition, underlining the company's commitment to providing wholesome and fortified food options. The fortified cupcake range aligns with ACI Foods Limited's mission to contribute to the health and nutrition of individuals, especially children.

She expressed hope that ACI Foods Ltd.'s products will play an important role in meeting daily nutritional needs in Bangladesh market.

The event, held at the ACI Center, the headquarters of ACI Limited, showcased the company's dedication to quality and innovation. ACI Foods Limited continues to be at the forefront of the food industry, offering products that not only satisfy consumer cravings but also prioritize health and nutrition.

Other senior officials from ACI were present at the launch event of ACI Fun Super Champ Cake.