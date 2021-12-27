ACI declares 65% cash 15% stock dividend

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 11:58 am

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presides over The 48th Annual General Meeting virtually of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited. Photo: Courtesy
M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presides over The 48th Annual General Meeting virtually of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited. Photo: Courtesy

The 48th Annual General Meeting of Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) Limited was held on Sunday (26 December) at 11:30am through Digital Platform.

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 30 June 2021 together with reports of the directors and auditors of the company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting.

They have also approved 65% cash dividend and 15% Stock dividend for the said financial year, added the statement.

Dr Arif Dowla, managing director of the company, in his short presentation, highlighted some of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.

Dr Dowla also expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. He particularly mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company during the pandemic crisis.

