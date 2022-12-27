ACI declared 50% cash, 5% stock dividend

Advanced Chemical Industries Limited declared a 50% cash dividend and 5% stock dividend for last fiscal at its 49th Annual General Meeting on Monday (26 December).

M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting held on a virtual platform yesterday, reads a press release.

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with reports of the directors and auditors of the company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting.

Managing Director of the company Dr Arif Dowla highlighted some of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.

Dr Dowla expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders.

He also mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the company and thanked them.