ACI brings Australia's no. 1 condiment brand 'Praise'

The launching ceremony of Australia's no. 1 brand 'Praise' organized by ACI Edible Oils Limited, was held on 8 November at Shwapno, Gulshan 1.

Praise is the brand from the house of Goodman Fielder, a subsidiary of Wilmar Group and a top member of Fortune 500, reads a press release.

The brand has been making every day better with its creamy mayos and go-to tasty dressings since 1964. It has a wide range of products, like healthy fat-free mayo, traditional mayo, flavoured mayo and several tasty-zesty dressings which will add exotic and flavorful taste to fried food, snacks, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Joshua Gacutan – second secretary, of the Economic, Australian High Commission and Minhaz Chowdhury – senior director, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission were present as the speakers of the launching ceremony. Other officials from the Australian High Commission – Mostafizur Rahman - Senior Director of Trade & Investment and Nitol Dewan - program manager were present at the launching ceremony.

ACI Edible Oils Limited's business director, Faria Yasmin, Supply Chain and Logistics Lead, M Lokmanur Rahman, Business Manager, Moinur Rahman and senior officials were also present at the event. People anywhere in the country can easily get these products from nearby Shwapno and all other supershops.



