Accreditation essential for sustainable future economic growth and environment: Speakers 

Speakers at a seminar opined that accreditation is essential for sustainable future economic growth and environment.

Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) jointly organised a seminar on the occasion of World Accreditation Day 2022 at DCCI Auditorium on 12 June, reads a press release.

The main theme of this year's Accreditation Day is "Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment".

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest while Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, state minister for Ministry of Industries; Zakia Sultana, secretary of Ministry of Industries and Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) were present as special guests.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "Our testing labs should be well equipped with modern technology so that our accreditation is accepted in the world market.

"Internationally accredited and reliable national accreditation infrastructure is crucial for strengthening export of local products and services. For that reason, a quality accreditation infrastructure ecosystem has been established by the government. As a part of it, efficiency of Bangladesh Accreditation Board has also been improved a lot and BAB is now well equipped to provide necessary accreditation. Government is also considering to formulate a national quality policy."

State Minister for Ministry of Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumdersaid that the world has accepted the concept of sustainable economic development for a secured future.

"We have to meet the growing demand of present situation as well as well we have to leave a better livable world for the next generation. Accreditation is very much important for implementation of SDG," he said.

"But for that we need to enhance our technological advancement and reliability. BAB is now an efficient institution but it should be strengthened more. Consumers' satisfaction, confidence and export development are very important for our economic progress," he added.

Zakia Sultana, secretary at Ministry of Industries emphasized to have adequate accreditation infrastructure for the sake our export competitiveness.

"Quality accreditation helps us internationally to enhance export. Due to unplanned industrialization worldwide and massive economic activities, we can see a negative impact on the climate change where Bangladesh is of no difference," she said.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said quality certificates issued by our local labs to the export items like leather, jute and jute goods, plastic, frozen food and other exportable items should be endorsed by the accreditation board so that these certifications are accepted by the global concerned authority.

He also urged to implement advance learning to our industrial sector and emphasized on strong collaboration with the international accreditation and quality assurance agencies to enhance business competitiveness in this changing business environment.

Director General of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) Md Monwarul Islam said for safe food and services quality assurance in every aspects of supply chain is inevitable. Besides, coordination, cooperation and mutual assistance among the institutions involved in quality infrastructure is needed.

Professor Dr Md Imdadul Haque, vice chancellor of Jagannath University presented the keynote paper.

He said geographically Bangladesh is situated in a vulnerable area. Safe product, services and quality assurance is much needed for us. BAB has been established in 2006 but now this institution is quite well equipped but we need to strengthen BAB more to make it more competitive in the international market.

