Accreditation essential for sustainable future economic growth and environment: Speakers 

Corporates

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Accreditation essential for sustainable future economic growth and environment: Speakers 

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers at a seminar opined that accreditation is essential for sustainable future economic growth and environment.

Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) jointly organised a seminar on the occasion of World Accreditation Day 2022 at DCCI Auditorium on 12 June, reads a press release. 

The main theme of this year's Accreditation Day is "Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment". 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest while Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, state minister for Ministry of Industries; Zakia Sultana, secretary of Ministry of Industries and Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) were present as special guests. 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "Our testing labs should be well equipped with modern technology so that our accreditation is accepted in the world market. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Internationally accredited and reliable national accreditation infrastructure is crucial for strengthening export of local products and services. For that reason, a quality accreditation infrastructure ecosystem has been established by the government. As a part of it, efficiency of Bangladesh Accreditation Board has also been improved a lot and BAB is now well equipped to provide necessary accreditation. Government is also considering to formulate a national quality policy."   

State Minister for Ministry of Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumdersaid that the world has accepted the concept of sustainable economic development for a secured future. 

"We have to meet the growing demand of present situation as well as well we have to leave a better livable world for the next generation. Accreditation is very much important for implementation of SDG," he said. 

"But for that we need to enhance our technological advancement and reliability. BAB is now an efficient institution but it should be strengthened more. Consumers' satisfaction, confidence and export development are very important for our economic progress," he added. 

Zakia Sultana, secretary at Ministry of Industries emphasized to have adequate accreditation infrastructure for the sake our export competitiveness. 
"Quality accreditation helps us internationally to enhance export. Due to unplanned industrialization worldwide and massive economic activities, we can see a negative impact on the climate change where Bangladesh is of no difference," she said.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said quality certificates issued by our local labs to the export items like leather, jute and jute goods, plastic, frozen food and other exportable items should be endorsed by the accreditation board so that these certifications are accepted by the global concerned authority. 

He also urged to implement advance learning to our industrial sector and emphasized on strong collaboration with the international accreditation and quality assurance agencies to enhance business competitiveness in this changing business environment. 

Director General of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) Md Monwarul Islam said for safe food and services quality assurance in every aspects of supply chain is inevitable. Besides, coordination, cooperation and mutual assistance among the institutions involved in quality infrastructure is needed.  

Professor Dr Md Imdadul Haque, vice chancellor of Jagannath University presented the keynote paper. 

He said geographically Bangladesh is situated in a vulnerable area. Safe product, services and quality assurance is much needed for us. BAB has been established in 2006 but now this institution is quite well equipped but we need to strengthen BAB more to make it more competitive in the international market.    
 

DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

7h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

6h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

9h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Actor Nipun returns to shooting after break

Now | Videos
The fusion of protest and fashion

The fusion of protest and fashion

1h | Videos
Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

7h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended