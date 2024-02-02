Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation to host Asset Skills Competition 2023 in collaboration with Ministry of Education

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation (ASSET) is pleased to announce the innovative competition, titled, Asset Skills Competition 2023, in collaboration with the Directorate of Technical Education, Department of Technical and Madrasa Education, Ministry of Education. The event took place at Khulna Polytechnic Institute, Khulna, on 1st February 2024, from 8am to 4pm.

The Asset Skills Competition 2023 aims to highlight the proficiency and talents of Bangladesh's skilled workforce across various technical disciplines. As part of our commitment to promoting vocational education and skill enhancement, this event recognizes its significance in driving economic growth and societal development.

Participants from diverse backgrounds competed in skill-based challenges, providing a platform for them to showcase their expertise and creativity in their respective fields.  Esteemed officials and experts in technical education were present to offer insights into the importance of skill development initiatives in shaping the future workforce.

We are honoured to announce that the Honourable Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Department of the Ministry of Education, Farid Uddin Ahmad, has kindly consented to attend the event as the chief guest. Additionally, Mr. A.Y. M. Ziauddin Al-Mamun, Director General, Directorate of Technical Education, Mr. Md. Mozammel Haque, BPM (Bar), PPM, Divisional Police Commissioner, Khulna, and Mr. Khandaker Yasir Arefeen, Deputy Commissioner, Khulna, were present as special guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With 48 projects from 16 technical institutions in Khulna region, 3 winners were selected at the institutional level. The winners were later declared by the Honourable Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Department of the Ministry of Education, Farid Uddin Ahmad, with Hosenabad Technical School and College taking first place for Mini water power, which combines inline power for robust and large applications and a diaphragm pump for misting, spraying or applications requiring reduced water waste. The second winner was - Kushtia Polytechnic Institute for the invention, Industry guardian, Robots suitable for outdoor use in the safety and emergency needs of the factory interior and various tasks. The Industry guardian is invented to prevent fire accidents in industries and assistance in various works. Third winner was - Kushtia Mohila Polytechnic Institute for Automatic car accident protection. If the driver closes his eyelids for more than three seconds, the car's wheels will automatically stop and the sensor will work even if the driver is half-asleep driving and ensure the safety of the passengers. The presence of these esteemed guests underscored the significance of the Asset Skills Competition 2023 in promoting skill development and its role in shaping the future of the workforce.

