ACCA's strategic engagements illuminate the path for finance professionals in Bangladesh

This week marks a pivotal series of discussions and collaborations across Bangladesh with ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), on shaping the future landscape for finance professionals.

Engagements span from high-level meetings with the Financial Reporting Council and the Bangladesh Security & Exchange Commission to strategic partnerships with educational bodies like the National University and Bangladesh Technical Education Board., reads a press release.

Welcoming ACCA's Head of South Asia, Nilusha Ranasinghe, the week's agenda was planned around fostering growth and recognising achievement, culminating in ACCA's New Members Ceremony, which marked the addition of 44 new ACCAs, 50 FCCAs, and honoured six Advocacy Award winners, amidst an impressive gathering of 360 guests. Among the eminent corporate leaders and icons Mr Masud Khan FCA FCMA - Chairman, Unilever Consumer Care Bangladesh, Mr K A M Majedur Rahman - Group CEO of A K Khan & Co Ltd, Mr Md Arif-Al Islam FCCA - CEO & MD Summit Communications Ltd. and ACCA Global Council Member, Mr Kazi M. Hassan FCCA - CEO R Ventures PLC at Robi Axiata and Chairman of ACCA Bangladesh Member Advisory Committee (MAC) - were present as special guests.



Ranasinghe, in her commitment to elevating the finance profession to new heights, has been at the forefront of ACCA's efforts to support businesses and enhance the global finance community.

"This is a critical moment for businesses across the world – particularly SMEs, "Ranasinghe remarked, highlighting the importance of equipping entrepreneurs with the financial skills and knowledge essential for navigating the complexities of today's economic landscape. Her insights reflect ACCA's global vision and its dedication to fostering a thriving, inclusive professional community.

These interactions underscore ACCA's commitment to elevating the finance profession through sustainability, education, and strategic growth, reflecting a comprehensive approach to nurturing talent and fostering global standards within Bangladesh's burgeoning finance sector.

Throughout her visit, Ranasinghe engaged with a variety of stakeholders, including ACCA's partners, members, and future finance leaders, reinforcing the organisation's global network and its role in shaping the future of the profession.

The New Members Ceremony itself was a highlight, celebrating the achievements of individuals who have completed the rigorous ACCA Qualification journey. This journey equips them with the strategic thinking, ethical integrity, and financial expertise needed to drive sustainable success in their careers and for the businesses they serve.

ACCA members are recognised globally for their commitment to the highest professional and ethical standards, opening doors to opportunities worldwide. As part of ACCA's ongoing efforts to support the professional growth of its members, Ranasinghe's visit emphasised the importance of continuous learning and the diverse career paths available to ACCA members. Her engagements provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the profession in Bangladesh and beyond, fostering dialogue on how to navigate these dynamics successfully.

"Through our engagements this week in Bangladesh, we've not only bridged ACCA with key sectors but also laid down a framework for sustainable growth in the finance profession. It's a testament to our collective commitment towards nurturing a globally competitive workforce, aligned with ACCA's ethos of excellence and ethics," she added.

Her visit to Bangladesh is testament to ACCA's commitment to supporting its members and partners in the region, promoting the value of professional accountancy qualifications, and contributing to the development of a resilient and ethical finance profession capable of leading in a fast-paced global economy.