ACCA prize winner ceremony recognises students for their outstanding results

Corporates

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

The prize winner ceremony appreciated its students and affiliates for their outstanding results in their exams from March 2019 to December 2020 exam sessions

Students and affiliates were recognized for their outstanding results in a virtual prize winner ceremony hosted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The prize winner ceremony appreciated its students and affiliates for their outstanding results in their exams from March 2019 to December 2020 exam sessions, said a press release.

Students were able to sit for the online exams during the pandemic.

ACCA head of South Asia, Nilusha Ranasinghe; regional head of education, Nicky Parkes; member Muraheb Malik Chowdhury, FCCA, Mazed Ahmed Abdullah, FCCA, Munazzel Riasat, ACCA, ACCA Bangladesh's head of education, Prawma Tapashi Khan, FCCA, business development manager (learning), Shah Waliul Manzoor, a prize winner student and a parent talked in the ceremony on Thursday.

ACCA Bangladesh's learning partner representatives, marketing manager, Abdullah Al Hasan, business services and compliance manager, GM Rashed and Syeda Sadia Afroze from customer services were also present there.

ACCA prize winner ceremony / Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

