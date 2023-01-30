ACCA certifies 36 new members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh accepted 36 new members and handed over certificates acknowledging their world-class accounting skills on 26 January.

Apart from the new Bangladeshi ACCA professionals, 31 members of the body were upgraded as FCCA professionals at the event organised in the capital. It also recognised 18 approved employers and six ACCA Advocacy Award winners, the international accounting body claimed in a press release.

Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman of the state-backed audit watchdog Financial Reporting Council, Chartered Accountant Suraiya Zannath were present at the event among many others.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury said, "We believe that accounting is very important for the development and prosperity of an economy. That is why we have to work worldwide to make societies more transparent and beautiful by taking this profession forward."

ACCA members are ranked above accounting professionals holding simple CA or chartered accountant certificates as they are recognised globally. An ACCA professional with prolonged experience of minimum five years is considered a fellow member of the association of chartered certified accountants (FCCA).