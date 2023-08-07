ACCA Bangladesh Toastmasters Club launches, reinforcing communication and leadership skills

"ACCA Bangladesh Toastmaster Club", a pioneering platform dedicated to foster communication and leadership skills, has officially launched with the support of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh.

The inauguration ceremony and first meeting of the club was held at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, Dhaka on 21 July 2023., reads a press release.

The ACCA Bangladesh Toastmaster Club aims to provide a supportive and nurturing environment for members to enhance their public speaking, presentation, and leadership abilities. By harnessing the proven methodologies and resources of Toastmasters International, this club will serve as an exclusive platform where members can polish their communication and leadership skills, enabling them to excel in their careers and positively impact their communities.

During the inauguration ceremony, several distinguished speakers highlighted the significance of effective communication and leadership in today's dynamic professional landscape. They emphasised how these skills can open doors to endless opportunities and enhance one's ability to create a lasting impact in both personal and professional spheres.

Through interactive sessions, the club offers a structured programme for improving confidence and communication abilities. The club will provide a transformative journey of self-improvement for the ACCA community in Bangladesh. Country Manager of ACCA Bangladesh, Ms. Prawma Taposhi Khan FCCA, said "I hope the Toastmasters Club will ignite a powerful journey of growth, communication excellence, and camaraderie among ACCA Bangladesh members, empowering them to lead with confidence and inspire the generations."

Toastmasters district 124 director, Distinguished Toastmaster Mohammad Zahid Hossain who is the first ever district director from Bangladesh had also congratulated the organizing team and expressed his higher expectations from the executive body in the upcoming days.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs with having approximately 280,000 members in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries.

ACCA is the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body which has more than 241,000 fully qualified members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries that upholds the highest professional and ethical values.