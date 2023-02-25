ACCA Bangladesh, AIUB sign MoU to enhance student skill building efforts

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh and American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday (19 February) to work towards accreditation and exemption for certain undergraduate programmes and mutually beneficial student skill-building efforts.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Farheen Hassan, director of BBA Program, FBA, AIUB and Ms Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, country manager of ACCA Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Through this partnership, ACCA Bangladesh and AIUB aim to provide students with access to world-class accounting education and training opportunities.

The collaboration will also foster the growth and development of future business leaders and professionals.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent members of the AIUB management team and faculty, along with important delegates from ACCA Bangladesh.