ACCA Accounting Day Football Fest 2022 held

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 12:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) recently organised ACCA Accounting Day Football Fest 2022 while celebrating International Accounting Day at the United International University ground with 400 invited guests.

The event was aimed to bring ACCA registered members, affiliates and future members to strengthen the brotherly bond among the community, said a press release. 

In the daylong event 12 teams with 200 players played in a knockout system and finally IAS 21 became the Champion, IAS 38 was the Runner Up and IAS 16 became the Second Runner Up.

The event was powered by ACCA MemberAdvisory Committee (MAC), MAC Sub-Committees and the ACCA Approved Learning Partners.

Among the sponsors, representatives were present from The Food Panda (food partner), Square Foods (Ruchi as snack partner), Nestle (Nescafe as coffee partner), Lab Aid (Healthcare Partner), PRAN RFL (as soft-drink partner), SMC (Taste me as Health Drink partner), NewsBangla24, Dainik Bangla and Radio Ekattor 89.4FM.

ACCA high officials, ACCA ALPs - LCBS, EdBase, HeadStart and PSB Chattogram officials students and volunteers supported this community engagement.

