Abu Rushd Literary Award Ceremony to be held on 29 Oct

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:48 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The award giving ceremony of Abu Rushd Literary Award- 2021 will be held on 29 October at 11am at Ramesh Chandra Dutta Milon Kendro of Chhayanaut Shangskriti-Bhavan (3rd floor). 

Two eminent writers Anwara Syed Hoq and Wasi Ahmed, have been nominated for "Abu Rushd Literary Award"- 2021 for their novels "Chokh" and "Borofkol" respectively, reads a press release. 

Each of the awardees will receive Tk50,000 cash and a certificate. Besides, in the young writers' category two other young authors, Papree Rahman and Mahmud Akhtar Shareef will receive "Abu Rushd Creative Literary Recognition" for their books "Nodidhara Abashik Elaka" and "Manush Hober Kalponik Golpo" respectively. Each of the authors will receive a certificate and a crest. 

Former finance minister M Syeduzzaman will be the chief guest of the programme and Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury will preside over the function. 

Abu Rushd Literary Award, has been introduced in memory of the eminent writer, scholar, academic, government servant, and freedom fighter Professor Abu Rushd Matinuddin (1919-2010). 

Each year on his birthday 25 December - the award is announced to recognise the creative works of Bangladeshi authors in different categories.

