Abu Mohsin re-elected NCC Bank executive committee chairman 

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Limited has recently re-elected SM Abu Mohsin as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board.

SM Abu Mohsin was born in a respectable Muslim family of Chittagong, said a press release.

As a successful insurance personality, he was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd.

He is also a Director of NCCB Securities and Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of NCC Bank.

He has been associated with many social and educational organisations.

