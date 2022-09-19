Abu Mohsin re-elected NCC Bank executive committee chairman 

Corporates

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Abu Mohsin re-elected NCC Bank executive committee chairman 

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 02:22 pm
Abu Mohsin. Photo: Courtesy
Abu Mohsin. Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Limited has recently re-elected SM Abu Mohsin as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board.

SM Abu Mohsin was born in a respectable Muslim family of Chittagong, said a press release.

As a successful insurance personality, he was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd.

He is also a Director of NCCB Securities and Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of NCC Bank.

He has been associated with many social and educational organisations.
 

Banking

NCC Bank / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

5h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

19h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

19h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

19h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  