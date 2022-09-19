Abu Mohsin re-elected NCC Bank executive committee chairman
The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Limited has recently re-elected SM Abu Mohsin as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board.
SM Abu Mohsin was born in a respectable Muslim family of Chittagong, said a press release.
As a successful insurance personality, he was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd.
He is also a Director of NCCB Securities and Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of NCC Bank.
He has been associated with many social and educational organisations.