Abu Haydar Chowdhury has been elected to the Board of Directors of Meghna Bank Limited.

The Bangladesh Bank recently approved his recruitment as a director on the board of Meghna Bank, reads a press release.

Abu Haydar Chowdhury is an entrepreneur and business personality of the country. Currently he is the Managing Director of Chumki Apparels Limited.

He completed his Master's from Chittagong University.