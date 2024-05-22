Abu Alam becomes digital campaign's 36th millionaire buying Walton fridge in Ctg

Abu Alam from Kotwali in Chattogram became 36th millionaire of the Walton digital campaign after he had purchased a refrigerator under the local brand's nationwide ongoing 'non-stop millionaire' offer.

On Tuesday (21 May), Walton's Senior Executive Director popular film actor Amin Khan and film actress Apu Biswas officially handed over a cheque worth of Tk10 lakh to Abu Alam at a programme held at Walton's distributor showroom 'KSTL Enterprise' at Agrabad area in the port city, reads a press release.



The function was also attended, among others, by Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Firoj Alam, Walton Fridge's Chief Business Officer Tahasinul Haque, Senior Executive Director Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Distributor Network's Divisional Sales Manager Abdul Bari, Regional Sales Manager Nesar Uddin and KSTL Enterprise Proprietor Abdul Kader Khan.

With the slogan of 'Best product, Best offer', the country's electronics giant Walton has been conducting 'Digital Campaign Season-20' across the country with the offer of 'Nonstop Millionaire' benefit.

In Season-20, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

Under this ongoing campaign, Abu Alam purchased a Walton refrigerator at Tk47,000 from KSTL Enterprise on May 13, 2024. His name, mobile number and the model number of the fridge are digitally registered after he had purchased. After a while, he received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh.

At the cheque handover ceremony, Abu Alam said, "Walton is a domestic brand, so I always prefer Walton products. I have purchased the Walton refrigerator for one of my relative as a gift. But, I am surprised to get Tk 10 lakh for buying the fridge. Thanks to Walton authorities for providing such special benefits to customers."

Calling upon all to buy domestic brand products, film actor Amin Khan said, "Till now, 36 customers became millionaires across the country through Walton Digital Campaign. Most of them changed their fortunes with the awarded money received from Walton. Along with doing business, Walton is also performing such kind of various socio-economic activities. And thus, the domestic brand has gained the trust of a major portion of the domestic buyers."

Film actress Apu Biswas said, Walton is a pride for our country. Walton is playing a vital role in boosting the domestic electronics industry, generating huge employment, creating skilled manpower and accelerating the country's economic progress. Walton is brightening the country's image in the global arena through exporting products to many countries. Thus, we all should buy domestic brand products."