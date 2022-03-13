ABTI organises training on branch management

Corporates

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 07:33 pm

ABTI organises training on branch management

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) has organised a 10-day long virtual training course on branch management.

Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht inaugurated the training course as chief guest on Sunday (13 March), read a press release.

Md Didarul Islam, general manager of credit risk management division, also spoke at the workshop titled "Development of Leadership quality of Branch Management".

The workshop was moderated by ABTI Director and Deputy General Manager Suprova Said and Assistant General Manager Shahed Ara. 

"The importance of branch management of the bank is immense in the economic development of the country. You will also take the bank forward by acquiring leadership qualities," Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht said.

