ABTI holds closing ceremony of training on branch management

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 10:01 pm

The closing ceremony of a 10-day long training course on branch management organized by Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) was held Monday (12 September).

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir was present at the event as chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Didarul Islam, general manager and CRO, was the special guest at the ceremony with ABTI Director and Deputy General Manager Suprova Sayeed in the chair.

In the chief guest's speech, MD and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir said the role of branch level of the bank is very important in the economic development of the country. 

He wished everyone happiness and peace and announced the closing of the 10-day long training workshop. 

 

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI)

