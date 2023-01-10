Abdur Rahman Khan elected ICMAB president

Abdur Rahman Khan elected ICMAB president

Md Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA has been elected as the president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for 2023 in its council meeting held on 9 January.

The council also elected Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin FCMA and  Mahtab Uddin Ahmed FCMA as vice presidents, Md Kausar Alam FCMA as secretary and Md Akhtaruzzaman FCMA as treasurer of the institute, reads a press release. 

Md Abdur Rahman served ICMAB Council in different roles such as council member, treasurer and secretary during 2013 to 2022. 

Currently he is serving as additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance. He is also serving as director of Bangladesh Data Centre Company Ltd, member of board of governors of Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) and member of board of governors of SME Foundation.  

As an officer of Bangladesh Civil Service (taxation) cadre Khan started his career as an assistant commissioner of taxes and served in different capacities including first secretary (tax policy) of NBR. He also served United Nations as an international adviser and the World Bank as international consultant during 2004 to 2011 on lien. 

Khan served as a board member of the Public Sector Financial Management Committee of CAPA and the chairman of committee on NPO and Cooperatives in SAFA. 

Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin is currently working as the professor of Accounting department of University of Chittagong. He is also working as the chairman of BHBFC and the chairman of the Executive Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. 

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed is the founder of BuildCon Consultancies Limited. Mahtab is an alumni of Harvard Business School (AMP 190) and IMB Switzerland. He also attended several courses with INSEAD. Mahtab worked in Large MNCs like Unilever and Axiata. Mahtab successfully managed the largest ever merger in Bangladesh Robi Axiata and Airtel and managed the biggest ever Robi IPO in Bangladesh. 

Md Kausar Alam is an elected council member of ICMAB for two consecutive terms. At present, he is working as chief financial officer and company secretary of Shun Shing Group, Hong Kong (Seven Rings Cement). Previously, he worked with British American Tobacco Bangladesh and Rahimafrooz Group in senior finance positions. 

Md Akhtaruzzaman FCMA is currently working as the deputy managing director of Dhaka WASA. He obtained his Masters of Accounting degree from Dhaka University and did his MBA from North South University. Akhtaruzzaman has 35 years working experience in different multinational and leading national organisations including Coats Bangladesh and SGS Bangladesh Ltd. He served Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB as a council member, treasurer, secretary, vice chairman and chairman during 2000-2013.

