Abdul Malek elected MTB chairman, Manzur Elahi vice chairman

Mutual Trust Bank Limited elected Md Abdul Malek as the chairman and Syed Manzur Elahi as vice chairman.

The decisions were taken at the 285th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank, held on 28 December, reads a press release.

Abdul Malek has vast experience in the garments sector. He served the bank as vice chairman for last two years.

Earlier, he was the chairman of Sheltech Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd (SCPL).

Syed Manzur Elahi served as the chairman of the MTB Board Executive Committee. He is the chairman of Apex Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh. He has won various awards for his contributions to trade and industry including "Business Executive of the Year 2000" by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Bangladesh and "Business Person of the Year 2002" award, sponsored by the Daily Star and DHL Worldwide Express.

Apart from being an eminent industrialist, he was also appointed adviser to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, twice in 1996 & 2001 for his leadership qualities, professionalism and countrywide acceptance.

Elahi is currently the chairman of various concerns of Apex Group, Grey Advertising (Bangladesh) Ltd, Quantum Consumer Solutions Ltd, ManusherJonno Foundation, Sunbeams School Ltd and MTB Foundation. He is also Managing Director of International Publications Limited, the owning company of The Financial Express, Director of Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB), Director of Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of East West University, Member of the Board of Trustees of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Member of Trustee Board of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and Member of Trustee Board of Bangladesh Freedom Foundation.