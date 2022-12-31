Abdul Malek elected MTB chairman, Manzur Elahi vice chairman

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

Abdul Malek elected MTB chairman, Manzur Elahi vice chairman

Press Release
31 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 05:01 pm
Abdul Malek elected MTB chairman, Manzur Elahi vice chairman

Mutual Trust Bank Limited elected Md Abdul Malek  as the chairman and Syed Manzur Elahi as vice chairman.

The decisions were taken at the 285th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank, held on 28 December, reads a press release. 

Abdul Malek has vast experience in the garments sector. He served the bank as vice chairman for last two years.

Earlier, he was the chairman of Sheltech Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd (SCPL). 

Syed Manzur Elahi served as the chairman of the MTB Board Executive Committee. He is the chairman of Apex Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh. He has won various awards for his contributions to trade and industry including "Business Executive of the Year 2000" by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Bangladesh and "Business Person of the Year 2002" award, sponsored by the Daily Star and DHL Worldwide Express. 

Apart from being an eminent industrialist, he was also appointed adviser to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, twice in 1996 & 2001 for his leadership qualities, professionalism and countrywide acceptance. 

Elahi is currently the chairman of various concerns of Apex Group, Grey Advertising (Bangladesh) Ltd, Quantum Consumer Solutions Ltd, ManusherJonno Foundation, Sunbeams School Ltd and MTB Foundation. He is also Managing Director of International Publications Limited, the owning company of The Financial Express, Director of Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Limited (CRAB), Director of Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of East West University, Member of the Board of Trustees of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Member of Trustee Board of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh and Member of Trustee Board of Bangladesh Freedom Foundation.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

8h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

9h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21m | TBS Stories
2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

5h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

22h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations