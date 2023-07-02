Abdul Karim appointed as independent director of Eastland Insurance

02 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
Abdul Karim appointed as independent director of Eastland Insurance

02 July, 2023, 05:40 pm
Abdul Karim appointed as independent director of Eastland Insurance

Dr Md Abdul Karim, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, has recently been appointed as independent director of Eastland Insurance Company - a first generation Insurance company of the country. 

He is the executive director of UCEP Bangladesh and has 43 years of experience in the field of administration, foreign service, secretariat level highest positions in the regulatory and revenue-related Ministries/Divisions of the government as well as development and corporate sectors, reads a press release. 

Dr Karim is the president of Bangladesh Scouts Foundation, Bangladesh Chemical Society, Bangladesh Deaf Sports Federation and Chittagong University Alumni Association. He is the chairman of IPDC Finance Ltd, Advisory Board member of Asian University for Women (AUW), Chattogram and secretary general of the Southeast Asian Cooperation (SEACO) Foundation, Dhaka.

He previously served as secretary to the Government of Bangladesh in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commerce, Fisheries and Livestock, Finance (Internal Resources Division) and Communications (Bridges Division) before becoming the principal secretary. 

He was economic councillor of Bangladesh Embassy in Brussels, chairman of Eastern Refinery Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd; president of Bangladesh Scouts, managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and senior advisor of BRAC. 

Dr Abdul Karim was educated at the University of Chittagong and the University of Birmingham, UK. He was trained at home and abroad, travelled to 60 countries and represented Bangladesh in many international forums, conferences and summits. 

He has written books and articles on local government, environment, poverty reduction, empowerment of women and elderly, disaster management etc. He has lectured at North South University, Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, Bangladesh Military Academy, National Defense College, Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy and various other institutions. He has received the highest Scout Award of Bangladesh.

