Abdul Kadir Molla reelected SBAC Bank Chairman

Abdul Kadir Molla has been reelected for a second term as Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce Bank Ltd.

He will encumbrance his charge for the next term from Monday (26 September), said a press release.

He was unanimously elected as the Chairman in the 148th Board meeting held at the Banks Head Office.

Chairman of Majid Molla Foundation and prominent industrialist Abdul Kadir Molla has been the founding Director of the Bank since its commencement.

During his period, he gave full support to the management authority by giving guidance and advice to improve all the financial indicators of the Bank.

Abdul Kadir Molla is a prominent businessman in the country he is the Chairman and Managing Director of Thermex Group Limited.

As part of social responsibility under Majid Molla foundation he established Kadir Molla City College, N K M High School & Homs, Abdul Kadir Molla International School and Pach Kandi Degree College.